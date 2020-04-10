We smoke weed to get high, transition from being a human to an alien !

By Munglu D
WE SMOKE WEED TO GET HIGH TO TRANSITION FROM BEING A HUMAN BEING TO BEING AN ALIEN,
You reach a point when you are high, but you are unsure whether you’re high or bluffing;
That moment when you are coming but you are unsure whether you’re coming or going;
That moment when you are quiet but you are unsure whether you’re quiet or shouting;
That moment when you are killing but you are unsure whether you’re killing or saving;
That moment when you hugging but you are unsure whether you are hugging or kissing;
That moment when you are kissing but you unsure whether you are kissing or fucking;
That moment when you are f**kn but you are unsure whether you’re fucking or dreaming;
That moment you are dreaming but you are unsure whether you are dreaming or sleeping;
That moment you are sleeping but you are unsure whether you’re sleeping or DEAD!
That moment you are DEAD but you are unsure whether you are DEAD or living….
GO KILL IT!!!
Comments
Mondo Mugisha says
Guess It is the Use of weed Transitioning to some thing else.. Thats why they call it getting high.lol
ibrahim bangura says
Is that lady pregnant or it is just a big stomach??
There are so much going on in this world that we need to call the name of God to rescue us from Satan. There is a lot going no respect, moral, etc Satan should be dropped in the pit of fire.
Anonymous says
NI beer na nyama choma, birth pills and careless life.