We smoke weed to get high, transition from being a human to an alien !

By Munglu D

WE SMOKE WEED TO GET HIGH TO TRANSITION FROM BEING A HUMAN BEING TO BEING AN ALIEN,

You reach a point when you are high, but you are unsure whether you’re high or bluffing;

That moment when you are coming but you are unsure whether you’re coming or going;

That moment when you are quiet but you are unsure whether you’re quiet or shouting;

That moment when you are killing but you are unsure whether you’re killing or saving;

That moment when you hugging but you are unsure whether you are hugging or kissing;

That moment when you are kissing but you unsure whether you are kissing or fucking;

That moment when you are f**kn but you are unsure whether you’re fucking or dreaming;

That moment you are dreaming but you are unsure whether you are dreaming or sleeping;

That moment you are sleeping but you are unsure whether you’re sleeping or DEAD!

That moment you are DEAD but you are unsure whether you are DEAD or living….

GO KILL IT!!!