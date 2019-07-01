We don’t pick lazy people for our concerts ,DJs ,artists told

By Sheriff Juma(Muzikal Sheriff)

Let Me make this Clear and Put this Baby to Rest Once and For All for Artists and Deejays …

Artists: Hakuna Mambo na Criteria ya kuchaguliwa for these concerts or sijui cartel.. Thats Nonsense .. Kazi Yako Ikionekana Ata Hautahitaji kupigia mtu simu ku hustle juu ya Show.. Utapigiwa tu simu.. Jitume and Push your Craft.. Unapata artist anaongea mbaya, ukiitisha mziki ako tu nazo kwa flash disk yake.. No Youtube Account, No Nothing.. Ata Twitter na Instagram Account hakuna.. Facebook aliweka update ya mwisho 1970 so who knows them or even knows their music?.. Is the Promoter Supposed to do research and find you or should your work sell you? Have You Networked well in the right circles? I will tell you for Free.. NO Promoter and I Repeat, NO promoter will put Money on you to Gamble Kama there’s no Value you adding them, We don’t Live in that Perfect World, The sooner you understand this the better for you.. Wacha Hizi Mnaambiwa Left right and Centre.. Kitu Ya Kwanza Promoter anaulizanga ni..

1. Ako na Crowd?

2. Ako na Mziki?

3. Can he Perform with a Live Band? ama ni wale wa Deejay, Deejay.. weka Next Track and Bado kwa hio Next track he doesn’t even sound like mwenye ameimba hio wimbo.. Hakuna Tizi, Kulewa ni 24/7 .. sauti inaharibika .. If the Shoe fits, Correct yourself.

Deejays: Stop being Lazy, Network Well, Be Active, Keep your ear on the ground and Have the Right contacts.. Kama Kazi Yako ni Kushinda Club ukikata Maji na Kufuata Madem then utabaki tu hapo ukipiga domo kaya.. While you are Busy Chasing Skirts, People are Busy Chasing Contracts and Following up on ‘Nimeskia Kuna concert inapangwa.. Nani anapanga?’ .. Right Now i already Know which artists are coming to Kenya Mpaka March 2020.. Wewe Unangoja Kuona Poster Kwanza Ndio Uanze Kuteta Sijui Cartel Sijui What Nonsense .. Push Yourself and make yourself Visible and Just like i told the Artists.. No Promoter Will Bet their money on you Kama Hauna Value.. What are you bringing on the table? .. Promoter will always ask the same questions

1. Nipe Social Media Account Yake, Is He Active?, What does He post?.. Does he Post Like a Robot?

2. Ako na Crowd?.. What Kind of Crowd does he Pull?

3. Anachezanga Wapi na Wapi? and Make No Mistake.. They will come to your Event or send people and You will Not Know 4. Ako aje kwa Machines?

5. Ni Mtu Anapiga Pombe Sana?.. Yes, they ask that..

6. Ako Aje Pande Ya PR? .. Can they Express themselves

Ask yourself those Crucial Questions and ask your friends as well to Reply for you and If all of them are Positive na Bado Haupigiwi Simu then my Friend Tafuta Huyo amekukalia chapo juu Ata Mimi Siwezi Kukusaidia.

Bottomline: For all the Above.. Network, Network, Network .. I can’t emphasize on that more.. Your Network is your Networth!.. Kumbuka Mafans na Warembo Watachoma ndom na Wewe But usisahau Wako Sherehe after kufanya Kazi Zao While wewe Uko Kazi. Lalisha Radar Utarwadwa na Industry

Finally Fans, Tuambieni Ukweli ata kama Nitakasirika But Umesema Ukweli.. hii Sugarcoating Mnatufanyia tunajiona tumekua ma star mpaka tunasahau kazi sio poa.. some of us Deejays and Artists Don’t know how do sift through all the praises or even rise above the fame or Control it.. We Get Drunk with the Fame and the Extra Attention Mpaka Tunajisahau tunaanza Kukojolea Kazi..

Hii Mambo Nimesema is in relation to the Concerts and Events only…

Si Nimesema??.. Si Sasa Naweza Pumzika?? Naweza Kojoa Nilale?