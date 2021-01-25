“We are back with Diamond”, Tanasha announces after comparing her son to his father

Bongo star Diamond Platnumz shares his childhood photo comparing with his son Naseeb Junior; you won’t tell the difference.

Diamond received his son alongside the mother, Tanasha Dona who paid him a visit on Friday 22.

Musician Tanasha Donna took her son Naseeb Jr to see his father, Bongo superstar Diamond Platnumz, in Tanzanian and ended up sharing the stage with him.

A video shared on social media of the Tanzanian singer and his former Kenyan girlfriend performing on stage together has left tongues wagging.

This is Donna’s first visit to Tanzania since her breakup with Diamond in March 2020.



Donna arrived in Dar es Salaam in the weekend and was picked by Diamond’s car and driven to his mansion.

Later that evening, Diamond shared pictures on social media spending quality time with his son while watching cartoons.

Later Saturday night, Diamond accompanied Donna to a concert in Dar, where she was scheduled to perform.

“Always Vibe to have NJ’s Momy in the Country,” he captioned a video clip of the two together.

The development seems to indicate friendly relations between the two despite their public fall-out.

Reports indicate that Diamond will be spending some time with his on during Tanasha’s visit though there are no indications of whether he will spend time with the “Kalypso” songstress.

While speaking about her son, Donna indicated that he is now beginning to speak words though not clearly.