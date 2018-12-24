Kenya Today

Finally Wajir Woman Hon Fatuma Gedi Speaks out about her Video ‘doing it bed’ with another MP

Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi has broken her silence after a viral bedroom video in which it was alleged she was the main character leaked online. The vocal politician thanked all those who stood with her during the hard time in which she faced criticism over what many termed as unethical behavior for a leader of her calibre. Read more: https://www.tuko.co.ke/294542-wajir-mp-fatuma-gedi-finally-speaks-following-alleged-viral-bedroom-video.

In a Twitter post, the beautiful politician was grateful over the messages of encouragement and support that she received from people.



