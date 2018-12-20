Video of Wajir Woman Rep Hon Fatuma in bed ‘doing it’ is a Photoshop

…..SUBHANALLAH!

Character assassination or bloodless murder as it is some times called is a very harmful vice in our respective societies.

This vice is practiced mainly in order to soil the character of a targeted person with the objective of spoiling his/her reputation by exaggerating, manipulating or completely falsifying the facts about the individual. That’s what the cartels and some jealous politicians are doing to the fast RISING Hon Gedi.

If you are dynamic, successful, a born leader, highly charismatic, popular, attractive, or all of these things, like Fatuma Gedi is, then at some point you are guaranteed to be the target of character assassination. As an expert of Videography, the hired goons who video-shopped the FAKE video doing the rounds, indeed did a very poor job.

When you watch keenly you will realise the lady in the video has a tatoo on the left hand! Close people to Hon Gedi tell me she doesn’t have one. While the lady in the video has long fingers and cutex on her nails, Hon Fatuma Gedi ONLY uses Heena on her hands.

A black mass body and a brown face?…..doesn’t add up. That was simply poor job done. The general physique of the person in the FAKE video is a complete contrast of our Hon MP. Above all, the lady in the video has a Human-hair wig (ladies will understand better what i mean)…. Kabambay wears none.

When falsely character assasinating someone, atleast always strive to do a perfect job …….sio jua kali kama hii! This was poor and pure waste of money. Very soon, on this platform, i WILL name the individuals behind this! Keep it here.