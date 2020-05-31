VIPINDIREE? Did Hon Margret Wanjiru FAKE Coronavirus? ‘Released’ in 5 days while the poor do 14 days quarantine

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe and his Interior counterpart Fred Matiangi are on the spot for application of double standards, there seem to be two sets of COVID-19 regulations; those that apply to the majority poor and special exceptions for the rich like Bishop Hon Margret Wanjiru.

Kenyans who have tested positive or suspected to be COVID 19 positive are tested and taken in for quarantine for 14 days after which tests are carried out and if negative they are released and if positive they serve for another 14 days. Usually two tests are done to confirm that indeed the patient has healed.

It turns out for the rich and famous you can walk out of hospital in less 5 days; sample this:

BISHOP Margaret WANJIRU PUBLICITY STUNT

✓She was in hospital for 5 days

✓Of the 5 days, she was in ICU for 3 days

✓Still of the 5 days, she has tested negative for two consecutive days

✓Still of the 5 days, she was released on the 5th day

✓This means, she was positive for 1 day, yes she was tested and recovered the same day.

This must be a miracle !!

The Former Starehe was on Saturday among the 26 Coronavirus patients discharged after recovering from the deadly disease.

The Jesus is Alive Ministries proprietor addressed a press conference where she set the record straight over Covid-19 status

Bishop Wanjiru denied claims that she had hosted a prayer meeting at her Runda home before she was confirmed to have the novel virus. She also revealed that she only found out about her Covid-19 infection after being hospitalized.

The former legislator stated that she had gone to the hospital after experiencing food poisoning symptoms including diarrhea.

Some facts don’t add up, Bishop Wanjiru is overweight and coronavirus got no mercy on such persons, how did she get healed fast? is there something we don’t know about this pandemic? she was basically jumping up and down outside the hospital.

Can a poor Kenyan be released within 5 days of being disgonised of the virus even if it were to be a case of misdiagnosis? was Wanjiru really sick of it ws another of those vipindree?