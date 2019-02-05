VIDEO!Artist Otile Brown drops a valentine hit (CRUSH) to all lovers in the world

Kenya artist Otile Brown had dropped a new classic hit as a dedication to love birds ahead of the Valentine’s day.

Otile says that this song dubbed ‘crush‘ goes out to all who have been in a relationship for long and their love still stands strong.

The musician gives a thumbs up to all who have cherished their love and made sure that it is not fading.



Otile Brown praises his crush in the song saying that people think that the beauties are not born yet but he believes that he has already found a forever love.

The musician also added that he has a special connection to his recently released track since the lady in the song is the best he has ever worked with.

