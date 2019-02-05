VIDEO!Artist Otile Brown drops a valentine hit (CRUSH) to all lovers in the world

Kenya artist Otile Brown had dropped a new classic hit as a dedication to love birds ahead of the Valentine’s day.
Otile says that this song dubbed ‘crush‘ goes out to all who have been in a relationship for long and their love still stands strong.
The musician gives a thumbs up to all who have cherished their love and made sure that it is not fading.
2019 let's goo Hehehe 😊 hadi raha … Hii ni Zawadi yenu ya valentines ..#Crushh ni ya wapenzi wenye wamekua kwenye uhusiano kwa mda mrefu ila bado mapenzi hayajapungua .. Hii ni ya wazazi wetu , shangazi na wajomba zetu, ndugu na dada zetu wakubwa …we look up to you #Crushh directed by @hanscana_ model @nelly_kamwelu favourite vixen so far 👌link on bio #BadMan #wegotnothingbutlove
Otile Brown praises his crush in the song saying that people think that the beauties are not born yet but he believes that he has already found a forever love.
The musician also added that he has a special connection to his recently released track since the lady in the song is the best he has ever worked with.
HERE IS THE VIDEO
