Video: Why Citizen TV anchor Lilian Muli regrets calling Baby daddy “Community husband”

Citizen TV anchor Lilian Muli has regreted what she posted on social media about his baby dady Jared Ombongi as a “community husband”.



During an interview with Malkia Africa, Lilian, however, says she has learnt from her previous mistakes and looks forward to being cautious on her comments on social media.Lilian admits it was a bad moment for her, but she has managed to solve it and moved on.

“I can’t say it did not happen but I have made peace that it happened. If I could take it back I would, but I cannot act like it didn’t happen ’cause, of course, something that I am not proud of happened that made me react that way,” she said.



“I have made peace with myself and with the affected persons because some of these things affect even the family. I am a weak person but I am learning. I hope the affected will also make peace with me as well and even forget about it.”

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

