VIDEO! Watch Apostle Ng’ang’a Threaten to Make City Lawyer Shit on Himself Before He Kills Him

The ‘man of God’ known to ooze hubris is wanted by Nairobi’s Directorate of Criminal Intelligence after issuing threats to a city based lawyer whose wife is a congregant at his church – Neno Evangelism Center.

Apostle Nga’nga got angry when the wife of the lawyer went to seek prayers because her learned hubby was mistreating her.

In her testimony, she mentioned that her husband had scoffed at her for attending the Apostle’s church and hell broke lose.

In the Video, Ng’ang’a is so visibly miffed that despite being recorded by his TV crew, promises to ensure that lawyer Joel Mbaluka is killed but not before suffering gross humiliation for belittling him, Apostle Ng’ang’a.

The lawyer has since appealed to police for protection from the controversial preacher who is known to be boisterous and conniving.

The controversial preacher who seems to have known the lady for sometime then orders that the woman be given Ksh 100,000 then chides her to her face that his wife is better thn her and that he used sh 6 Million to marry his wife.



Apostle Nganga divorced previous wife Loise Murugi Maina over infidelity and abuse. The two were married on June 30, 2012. Murugi describes how life changed from paradise to hell:

“In church, I took the position of an apostle’s wife, helping him with the service and managing church affairs. It is at this time that I started to experience a change in his attitude towards me.”

She claims that she was surprised when she found out who the real Ng’ang’a was.

“He was a drunkard and very abusive towards me, to the extent of insulting my parents. I also later learnt that he was adulterous, sleeping with staff and even bringing married women to our matrimonial bed,” Murugi claims in the court documents.