Tanzanian Artist the very beautiful Nandy has released a new song ‘Hazipo’ which is the first track for her new album ‘The African Princess’

Nandy who was last week in her Kenya media tour said that she already launched the album in her home country and would like to launch it in Kenya as well.

The artist refers to Kenya as her second home and this gives her every reason to do what it takes to be closer to her fans in Kenya.





HERE IS THE VIDEO: