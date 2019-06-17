Kenya Today

Video: Otile Brown humiliates Vera Sidika, Kisses new lover in Nairobi CBD

Kenyan artist Otile Brown surprised many of his fans as he posted a video of him donning dreadlocks and kissing a lady probably the incumbent girlfriend after the exit of Vera Sidika.


The singer was reuniting with his new girlfriend Nabayet after a rumoured split after the two deleted each other’s pictures from their Instagram pages.

The reunion 😍♥️

Fans reacted to the new hairdo saying the the sultry voiced singer was trying to imitate Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz who recently decided to braid his hair.


Otile Brown told fans to brace themselves as he was going to keep the hairstyle for the rest of the year.


Fans also told him to keep his private life private and also focus on music.

Reconnaissante🖤

