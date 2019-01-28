Video: Love for Kamba girls, NTV anchor Dennis Okari proposes to his new love after being dumped by Betty Kyallo

NTV’s investigative journalist and anchor Dennis Okari on Saturday surprised his girlfriend at the Eka Hotel, Nairobi with an engagement ring.



The lucky woman has been identified as Naomi Joy.

Okari is rumoured to have paid dowry for Ms Joy in a secret ceremony held in Ukambani way back in October.

The father of one, called it quits with Ms Kyalo after he allegedly found out that she was cheating on him with Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

Joho was apparently showering the ‘Weekend With Betty’ host with expensive gifts while still married to Okari.



But their relationship too did not last after the county chief repossessed his house and car from the Flair By Betty parlour owner.

HERE IS THE VIDEO

