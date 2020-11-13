VIDEO: I just wanted to be a celeb, didn’t sleep with Victor Wanyama- Shakilla apologizes

Teen socialite Shakilla has finally bowed to pressure and apologized to Harambe Stars captain Victor Wanyama over false sex allegations she made against him.

Shakilla, in a live Instagram show with digital influencer X-tian Dela, made claims that the Montreal Impact player paid her Sh700,000 after having sex with her.



Wanyama subsequently sued the 19-year-old for ‘scandalizing his good name and reputation.’

Shakilla, who seems to have realized the law suit’s weight, has moved to mend fences by apologizing to the former Tottenham Hotspurs midfielder.

” I would like to take this opportunity to apologize to Victor Wanyama and say sorry for the horrible things that I said about him. I’ve never met Victor, and neither has he paid me nor had sex with me. I was drunk at the time, foolish and excited being on X-Tian’s live show. I apologize to his family, and I’m sorry for any pain that I may have caused. I would like to take this opportunity to warn young people against the dangers of social media and the risk of being enticed into chasing fame,’ she said in a video post on her Instagram page.