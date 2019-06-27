Video: Erick Omondi kidnaps TZ Music star Diamond’s girlfriend ahead of tonight’s match

Kenya’s AFCON game versus Tanzania on Thursday 27th at 10pm has led to a lot of comic competition between the two counties’ comedy Kings.

In solidarity with their respective countries, the online funny masters have come out strongly to oppose the other county. Eric Omondi has been a staunch supporter of his countrymen Harambee Stars despite their embarrassing 2-0 defeat to Algeria last week.

In anticipation of the upcoming game, the king of comedy has taken the beef a notch higher and kidnapped Bongo King Diamond’s Kenyan girlfriend Tanasha Donna.

Check out the hilarious video below:

This comes just a few hours after the hitmaker gave him a shout out on his Instagram calling him one of the greatest comedians in East Africa.

While we await Simba’s response, the online war between the two countries continues.

This is not Omondi’s first stunt at dissing our Tanzanian neighbors as they have been at it the whole week. It took on a whole new form when they made it into a booty war, comparing which country had the biggest booty which they translated it into who would inevitably win the much-anticipated match.

Eric Omondi started off waving the Kenyan flag high by showing off our very own socialite cum CEO Vera Sidika. Vera Sidika is known for her big ass and her curvaceous body world wide so Eric definitely chose the best. Check out the video below:



Eric Omondi also attacked the Tanzanians weaker currency and economy in this mandazi buying video:

The Tanzanians didn’t take this lying down as one of their best comedians proudly came out to show off what booty’s the big country holds. Check out his diss to Eric Omondi and Kenya in general:



He wasn’t alone in the trolling Kenyans as controversial socialite Mange Kimambi has showed off some more of Tanzanians glorious wonders of the country. In competing with our own Vera Sidika, she put forth.