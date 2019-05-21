VIDEO: TV presenter Edith Kimani confirms she is lesbian, dating Fena Gitu

Celebrated Tv presenter with DW Edith Kimani broke the silence of dating Kenyan artist Fena Gitu popularly known as Phenomenal.
In an instagram post , the two who were in Accra Ghana are seen in the video smiling and Edith finally confirming that she had gone to see the love of her life after work.
Here is the video:
I think we are now certified #couplegoals 😂🤪… we are ready to be on the #powercouples list too 💪🏾✊🏾 https://t.co/BRx5AV9fAP
— Edith kimani (@Edith_kimani) April 8, 2019
LMAO. But of course. That's my baby @Edith_kimani. ❤ https://t.co/TbFIHtxwoE
— Fena Gitu (@Fena_menal) April 7, 2019
What in the sexiness is all this drip – Edith Kimani thirsts at @Fena_menal bikini body https://t.co/U2zEKLQWb3
— Kiss 100 Kenya (@Kiss100kenya) April 7, 2019
Comments
