VIDEO: Dump Tanasha and marry Zari, Tanzanian colleague urge Diamond

Diamond Platnumz and his Kenyan lover’s wedding is around the corner, however ,Tanzanian Singer Zena Yusuf Mohamed popularly known as Shilole has requested WCB President to forget about his current girlfriend Tanasha Donna and marry his baby mama Zari Hassan.

“Please Diamond can you do me a favour, when you want to marry, marry the South African lady , Zari. I love the girl from South Africa, kwa sababu ulimwacha wa kwetu Wema tukasema ni sawa. Zari is wonderful woman, entrepreneur, she is very smart, she is a beautiful girl, why don’t you just marry Zari, kwanini jutaki kuoa huyo lakini” asked Shilole.

Earlier on Chibu Dangote had mentioned that his wedding was to take place on February 14th, 2019 but later on he postponed to a later date to be announced.

On January 14, Diamond made a bigger step in his relationship with Tanasha after introducing her officially to his family members.

