Video: DP Ruto to appear in Eric omondi’s ‘Jaza stadi’ comedy tour on 9th March

Deputy President, William Ruto has promised to appear during the Nairobi edition of jaza stadi tour by Comedian Erick Omondi this morning at his His Karen Office.

Eric Omondi kicked off this project last year and his intention is to spread laughter across the nation.

The comedian has been receiving support from top government officials including top companies like Safaricom.



After the meeting, Eric Omondi says that the Deputy President might turn up for his show at Kasarani on 9th March in the spirit of offering his support.

Eric Omondi has gone all the way out to make these stadium tours a success and some of the top officials that gave him their support include Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, Safaricom Boss Bob Collymore among others.

The overly hyped stadium tour has seen him travel to about 12 counties since he launched the project. Last year Eric Omondi made History with 38,000 people at Kasarani Stadium and this year he is aiming at filling it up with 60,000 people.

The Nairobi Edition of the stadium tour will take place in three weeks time (9th March) which is a special day for the comedian since he will be celebrating his birthday as well.

On the same march 9th, the handshake brigade will be celebrating 1st anniversary.