Video: Diamond is childish, dead beat! Zari warns Tanasha

South African based Ugandan socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan is currently in Kenya courtesy of our own dramatic artiste Akothee. The two have been dominating the internet with their live videos on Instagram, and pictures featuring them in High-end places having fun.

On Saturday the two boss ladies revealed that they would be hosting a mega women’s conference in Mombasa on the 23rd of July. Zari took to social media and wrote this;

While in their live video on Instagram, many people kept on leaving a comment that Tanasha is pregnant. That comment kept on running so many times on the comment section until it got the attention of Zari.

in Response this is what Zari said;

Well, people keep commenting that Tanasha is pregnant. It’s cool, it’s pretty cool to get pregnant but i wonder what your priorities are. well congratulations first, but make sure you got money to take care of that baby because he is who he is.



Zari cautions Tanasha of the Kanyaga hitmaker hinting that he is a dead beat. In her words, Zari Hassan advises Tanasha to have money to take care of her baby because Diamond is who he is- irresponsible?