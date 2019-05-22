Video: Comedian Erick Omondi plays Video vixen in Madini classic new hit

Kenyan Comedian Eric Omondi has spiced up Madini Classic’s new song dubbed ‘Assumpta’

Eric Omondi has featured in the song as a video vixen and he introduces the artiste at the beginning of the song.

This could probably be the first time for the comedian to appear in a music video apart from the popular parody music he crafts for his jokes.



The Comedian says that as a president of comedy he has taken up a new role of supporting new talent and Madini Classic adds to the list of musicians he has currently worked with.

According to him, supporting other talents is a passion that he is turning into purpose and this has been vivid even with his Stadium tour shows.

Eric Omondi has been hyping songs from other musicians including Wasafi artistes music as well as of Kenyan musicians like Akothee.

Madini being one of Kenya’s talented musicians but also underrated Eric Omondi’s appearance in this music video is definitely a bonus for the artiste.

Apart from the new hit Assumpta Madini classic is also known for his songs Tawire, Napendaga and collabos; Pure Love and Nilivyo.

In response to Eric Omondi’s support Madini sent a message of gratitude revealing that it was humbling to get his support.