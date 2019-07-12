Video: Am pregnant, it will be a baby boy- Diamond’s girlfriend Tanasha Dona confirms

It is official that Tanasha Donna’s baby bump belongs to Tanzanian star Diamond Platnumz. To them, it was one of the biggest best kept secrete between the two until a baby bump was seen.

Some including Zari have warned Tanasha about the danger of dating/marrying Diamond. The critics of the relationship believe that Miss Donna is wrong to date the Tanzanian singer much less get his baby out of wedlock.



The pressure has been ratcheted up after the announcement this past weekend that she was 7 months pregnant with his child. But there are some who aren’t seeing the negatives in the situation. Even with numerous trolls ,Tanasha has been praised by her new family on national radio for being better than all of Diamond Platnumz’s exes.

One such person is Diamond’s sister Esma. She told Wasafi T.V that she liked Tanasha because she is drama free. Taking a subtle dig at Diamond’s ex-partner Zari Hassan, Ms. Esma noted that Ms Donna is not consumed by social media, saying;