BREAKING SAD: Veteran Musician Gabriel Omolo of ‘Lunch Time’ Hit Is DEAD

Award-winning veteran musician Gabriel Omolo has died.

Omollo popularly known for his hit song Lunchtime passed on at Busia County Referral Hospital after a short illness.

According to his colleague Charles Makawita, Gabriel was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday after developing breathing complications.

Speaking to media Makawita said: “His widow, Alice Adeya, called me last evening to the hospital when she realised his condition had deteriorated”.

The 79-year-old was the first Kenyan musician to win an international Golden Disc for sales of the single Lunchtime. He received the award in 1974 after selling 150, 000 copies of the song.

Omollo was born and raised in the railway quarters of Muthurwa and later in Makongeni, Nairobi.

The Zilizopendwa singer was also a guitarist and a composer.