Is Uhuru niece Nana Gecaga pregnant with MC Jessy baby? dating or just friends?

Rumour mills were at it again, oh yeah Nana Gecaga is paged and MC Jessy may be the proud seed sower … well, NO, she is not pregnant, she just trying to cut weight and the tummy is resisting but will soon give way.

Nana and MC Jessy seem to be getting along well, kind of friends, you may think they are an item BUT NO, they are jointly working on a project to promote Kenya as a tourist destination, this is Nana’s passion since her days (back in 2013-2016) when she worked as advisor/PA to then Tourism Cabinet Secretary ambassador Phyllis Kandie.

Nana is on the 40th floor, she has a son from her past relationship with Hon Steve Kariuki Kamangu former MP Mathare.

Anyway,nothing wrong even if the beautiful, intelligent and outgoing Nana was to be smitten with MC Jessy or be pgd for that matter…

Happy birthday madam CEO and best wishes!





