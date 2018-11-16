TV Queen Betty Kyallo Breaks Silence On Dennis Okari’s Secret Wedding in Ukambani

TV beauty Betty Kyallo has broken her silence over her ex Dennis Okari’s secret wedding to an unknown woman on October 27 at a secret ceremony in Ukambani.
Unconfirmed reports indicate that the NTV journalist got hitched for the second time in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family who were advised against taking and or posting pictures on social media.
Ni sawa… But going with your statement can a private wedding be public? https://t.co/2PpT9cbzQ3
— Betty Kyallo (@BettyMKyallo) November 15, 2018
Kyallo who left KTN a while ago posted an image on Twitter where she said: “Weeeuuh it’s been a while… mko poa lakini? Kupitia tu.”
A fan then quickly responded with a sneaky comment about her baby daddy’s marriage.
“Okari did a private wedding in private while you were away…” Fredrick Omukangala commented.
The Flair By Betty Parlour owner then quickly responded saying: “Ni sawa… But going with your statement can a private wedding be public?”
Kyallo got married to Okari in 2015 in a rather lavish wedding ceremony but the marriage lasted for 6 months only.
She apparently found comfort in the arms of the ever dapper Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, but that too did not last long.
Theirs was quiet break up where Joho is said to have kicked her out of a Kilimani home and taking back keys to his Porsche Cayenne.
Okari is yet to confirm or deny the marriage allegations.
STORY CREDIT: KAHAWATUNGU
