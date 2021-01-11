Photos: TV anchor Muthoni Mukiri introduces her true love, “mafisi” salivating

Kenya’s blessed with great multiculturalism perfectly depicted in the news and media industry. Many would describe news anchors as likeable while still holding a stern persona for ideal professionalism. After all, they keep us glued to the screen with various antics envisaged in their unique presentation style. Muthoni Mukiri, a professional journalist and experienced news anchor is a great personality. She has a lively demeanour that has increased her television station’s rating. How much do you know about Muthoni, the famous Inooro TV journalist and news anchor?



Aside from the anticipation of hearing the latest news, what else makes you look forward to your everyday news bulletin? What makes you tune in to a specific station to update yourself on the latest happenings? Indeed, presentation matters, and it is all in the hands of the news anchors, a trade that Muthoni has managed to perfect over time. However, numerous people do not know about Muthoni wa Mukiri net worth or anything else about her aside from her news presentation job. Is she married or single? Her life and background are quite interesting.



Muthoni Mukiri profile summary

Name: Muthoni wa Mukiri

Year of birth: 1989

Age: 32 years old as of 2021

Nationality: Kenyan

Marital status: Single