TV anchor Ken Walibora was murdered, was stabbed, postmortem shows – Dr Oduor confirms

Postmortem results indicated journalist and university lecture Dr Ken Walibora was stabbed, his body was found with stab wound. Henceforth his death is now a subject of homicide investigation. Chief Government Pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor confirmed.

According to Dr Oduor who spoke to local media, Ken Walibora had an injury on his right hand caused by sharp trauma, and not accident.

“The wound on the right hand was caused by a sharp trauma. When someone is hit by a vehicle, the wound is usually indicative of being hit by a blunt object. This one was sharp,” Dr Oduor said.

Police are studying CCTV footage from the Integrated Command, Control and Communication Directorate in a bid to piece together Ken’s last moments.

“We are trying to retrieve what we can get. We could have images of him crossing the road. We have so much in the system. It will take time to retrieve that footage because so many people are captured by the system, but we are trying,” said an officer at the command centre.

It was reported that Walibora died on Friday, April 10 in a road accident along Landhies Road, but it was not until Wednesday, April 15 that his body was found at the Kenyatta National Hospital morgue.

Cameras along the road are however reported to be defective, hence the police are unable to retrieve a footage that would help in investigations.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that Walibora arrived at the facility alive in an ambulance, but succumbed later, it is not clear if there was negligence on the part of staff at Kenyatta National Hospital, that is another angle that the homicide squad will bee looking after they ascertain who, where and how the late journalist was stabbed.

Pundits and self declared investigators have come up with several theories that include a crime passion/love triangle. In 2012 Walibora was accused of exposing his big genital organ with an aim of making his victims to salivate for the big gun.