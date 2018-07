Citizen TV news anchor Ann Kiguta is set to join Jubilee mouth piece K24. She moves together with Alex Murungi.

Kiguta who moved from KTN years ago seem to have been overshadowed by the many high profile news anchors that have been unveiled by Citizen TV.

In 2018, Kiguta was seen as holding brief for Jubilee in her TV shows.

Kiguta is a Rusinga school and Daystar university alumnae, born into a upper middle class family in Buruburu and later moved to Kilimani.