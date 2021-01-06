Treat your spouse well otherwise you will die cursing

By Gordon Opiyo via FB

In the past few days, a few things happened in one person I have been dealing with in one of my ventures….. Out of respect, I normally don’t mention names…..

It is about the mystery of the “Wife of your youth”

I have seen many of my friends fail in life. I have seen several people I know fail in life, and die miserable deaths. I have seen big businesses collapse. I have seen big names go down and become nobodies…… I have seen business deals collapse…. Because of this issue called the “wife of thy youth”

It is written

“You cry out, “Why doesn’t the LORD accept my worship?” I’ll tell you why! Because the LORD witnessed the vows you and your wife made when you were young. But you have been unfaithful to her, though she remained your faithful partner, the wife of your marriage ”

Just take a list of 10 people you know…….10 people who have gone down, and have experienced some form of collapse…… Then do a social audit……

You will discover that in about 7 of the 10 cases… The man does not treat the wife (or in rare cases – the husband) right….

You will discover that the person got some good Breakthrough, and started treating the life long partner badly……

As I have been repeating here for the past 3 years…. You can’t take someone’s daughter at the prime of her youth and beauty… Struggle with her, get kids, work out things together, she sacrifices to look after the children as you do your stuff… Then you become successful.. Then you get money… Then you make it….

And suddenly run to young girls, spend more money on young girls… And leave the wife of your youth crying bitter tears……….

My friend.. Ata kama you are who. Ata kama you have how much.. Ata kama you know who……

. My friend… You will collapse…..

Some may collapse fast, others will take time…..

But truth is this… You will collapse…..

You will never go far…….

This does not mean that the wife of your youth is perfect… In fact in 90%of the cases, she will never pamper you like those girls out there…

She may never give you the massage and tender loving care you get from the young bubbly girls out there.. She will never call you those sweet words those young girls call you…….

But you try messing with her……..

You will join the 70% failures before you know what is going on…

And all those girls calling you sweet names will run away…….