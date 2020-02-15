Top resolutions from the Men’s conference 2020

Here are some of resolutions from the much publicized Men’s conference 2020.

1. Don’t beg a woman for love, show her love and let her decide whether to give in or not, and if she gives in, make her regret why she took long to give in by punctuating every part of her body with love.

2. Don’t send fare to a woman, u either go pick her or she uses her own means.

3. Don’t regret when a woman’s whose only responsibility in your life is to empty your balls and wallet decides to leave, move on immediately u feel she wants to leave.

4. Don’t allow a woman to pay your bills, instead pay the bill and claim the superiority. I totally agreed with Mzee Kibor on this.

5. Don’t marry a bad woman with the aim of changing her characters in marriage, research by Kibor has shown that women who come to marriage with character disorders don’t change, in fact they become more worse

6. Don’t tell a woman how u will treat her, show her how u will do that..

7. Don’t marry a woman whose heart is bigger than your height, the far u can go is trouble.

8. Don’t allow your wife/ woman to look for sexual satisfaction elsewhere. Resign if u can’t move the train.

9 Don’t be to busy for your woman, she is the reason u sleep soundly or don’t u know some women stay awake the whole night torn between strangling their husbands and praying for them?

10. Don’t beat a woman and don’t gossip your woman with friends.

11. The best friend after God and his angels is your mother. A woman should not plant a seed of discord between u and the mother.

DE4E5C91-F001-4DB1-9B51-B47873EC6A5E

In Addition

If she gives you pussy on ua first date then don’t marry her! she is too cheap for u.

– Never allow any woman to leave her stuff behind in your house after a hot session, your house is not a dumping site.

– Never marry a woman who cannot cook.

– If u ask for nunu and she give u a baby claiming she got pregnant accidentally then dump her! She is too stupid for you.

– If you are a married man and your wife keeps the company of single mothers nd divorcees as her friend then start grooming a 2nd wife! coz soon u will be single.

– Never accept to pay child upkeep before a DNA test is conducted, verified and ascertained to make sure the kid is yours.

– If your wife sleeps facing the wall, wearing like a honey harvester, snoring like a warthog and farting like a merino sheep then kick her out and relocate her back to her fathers compound ASAP!

– KEEP OFF from the members of the borehole Society of Kenya! they are useless.

– Keep off from single mothers, they are too bitter, vengeful, toxic feminist and apart from past baggage they have nothing else to add to any man.

*#TheServant*