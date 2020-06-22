Top radio comedian Jalango FIRED from Milele FM, follows Betty Kyalo in monetizing platforms

Top radio comedian and MC Felix Odiwour aka Jalang’o is among employees fired by the Kenyatta family owned Mediamax ltd, the holding companys that owns K24 TV, People Daily newspaper and Milele FM.

Jalongo took to social media where shared the sad news, he explained that he was fired after he failed to agree to new employment terms with the company management. Here is his raw post;

“Today has been a very amazing day and a sad day with everyone at my work Place at Mediamax …Covid hit hard and everyone has to have their belts tight and unfortunately Mediamax has been hit too…I was not at work today because we had not agreed on a lot of things and terms and even as we speak my HR had me on hold still discussing terms of employment…Unfortunately we dint agree. So just like today I won’t be at work tomorrow or any other day…In short Last Friday was my last day at Milele Fm and I want to thank everyone who supported me and every fan who was with that to the point we became the most popular and No 1 Radio Station in the country

1. I want to thank the Mediamax management for the opportunity they gave me and I will forever be grateful.

2. To my brother @alex_mwakideu you know to my last blood I love you! Keep shinning and being the best

3. To all my colleagues at Mediamax both at Milele , K24 , Kameme , Emoo, Maiyan, and Meru Fm…I’ll forever love you.

4. To my fans and every listener Thank you for tuning in! Like we say

#ItambeMilele…For now let’s meet on YouTube #BongaNaJalas

Love you guys…sometimes you win…sometimes you loose! But in all this don’t forget to always focus! Love you guys!”

His departure from the Mediamax owned station comes after it was revealed that the company had fired over 100 employees via SMS and to make matters worse the staff will only get paid salary arrears in about 3 years from now.