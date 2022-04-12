Top politician among 1000 women who wanted to wed me- Pastor Nganga says

Controversial man of God Pator James Ng’ang’a says before he married his wife Mercy Murugi, he received marriage proposals from more than 1,000 women, including a politician.

Speaking in a live session with his wife, Ng’ang’a said some used bribes to lure him to marry them.

For example, one woman offered him Sh3 million and another one bought him a car and a piece of land.

Ng’ang’a said after the demise of his first wife, he took all his children to boarding school.

In the evening, he started being lonely.

“I was very lonely, kama mganga. There is nothing painful like grief, it takes away all your happiness,” he recounted.

“I lost ushers who said I had betrayed them. Some wanted me to marry their sisters and others their children.

“Some women bribed me with millions of money, land and cars. I was fooled without knowing their intentions.”

He said his ministry was going down as women had started operating in different groups.

The pastor says it was not safe to marry his agemate because when you will be of age, you will fail to take care of each other.

“I found one who had no child but was older than me. There was a politician, a doctor and even a bishop,” he said.

“So the one who was older than me, I thought, ‘What if this one gives me medicine and I die and sign all my documents to her’? I was afraid my kids will end up poor.”

It was then that he automatically decided to marry a woman who has kids and is younger than him.

He said the other task was how he was going to announce it in church since he knew it was not going to be a secret for long.

“1,000 people left on that Sunday after the announcement that I was getting married. I almost changed my mind. There was trouble in the church,” he recalled.

He said he took three years to wed Murugi as some fought her through witchcraft.