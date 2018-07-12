Kenya Today

Tight Hug from Madam President Motivated Croatia Team To Win World Cup Semis Against England

By Caroline G

Am not a Soccer fan, but am sure we all can see the importance of Moral Support on any battle Field.
Croatia may not have been the best team but I have really admired that Lady President’shg Support and Dedication.
For a President to leave their busy schedule and committment, camp in Russia in her Team’s Jersey, scream and shout with the crowds…this dedication had to be reflected in her team’s performance.
Congratulations Croatia!!

