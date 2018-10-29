Three Things That Otile Brown Never Understood, Dumped Twice By Plastic Ass Vera Sidika

OTILE BROWN NEVER UNDERSTOOD THIS THREE THINGS!

1. A woman was never created by God to help a man, never! You’ll feed a woman for 10years non stop and never complain. But if she feeds you for 10days the news will be all over kilimani mums.

2. A woman will only help you, when she is aware that you have lots of cash and she has peanuts. In fact its not helping, its a strategy to unlock your spending on her. Anakupatia kidogo when you dont need it ndio akikuomba usimyime.

3. A woman’s cash is her Cash, But your cash becomes our cash to her!

Otile Brown should have known this from the start! And to men out there. Never allow a woman to buy anything apart from spoons and decoration flowers in your House. Siku mtaachana atakuaniaka kwa ploti vile she found you with nothing!

And she old bought a wall clock!

Cc Real Wesonga

Meanwhile:>>>>

YouTube pays Video Creators $2,000 for every 1 million views. That means Otile Brown’s song featuring Vera Sidika -and which was released 2 months ago- has earned him 800K so far given that it now has 4.9 million views. The video has received this much viewership given the hype their “relationship” received.

Less than a month ago, they broke up. Of course we talked about it for days. Otile released a song later which has just hit 1.1 million views. That’s another cool 200K. The more views his songs get, the more lucrative he becomes in the industry with regards to shows and so on and so forth.

Yesterday Vera leaks private texts that appear as fake as her butt and bust. And here we are taking about it. I’m certain as hell that Otile is in the studio now making another song that wil rake him thousands of dollars from YouTube Ads only.

I underestimated Vera Sidika’s intellect. She has millions of Kenyans by their balls and…. (Donald Trump would say it better).