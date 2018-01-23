Hilarious: Why Tour Company ‘Planted A Stone’ Inside Eric Omondi’s Underwear

By Onyango Ochieng’ Jnr

The marketing scientists behind this Bonfire advert deserve the hottest place in the ovens of hell. They jogged into the mind of the average Kenyan, read it thoroughly and discovered he/she love SEX and easily get distracted by anything sexually suggestive; perhaps because many are sex-starved.

So they first had to make the lady’s red pant perpendicularly PEEPING just at the point where if you lift the veil you enter her sweet moist Canaan.

Then they planted a stone below Eric’s weist line to depict that he got a giant Nyahunyodol. All this just for LIKES to cleverly walk you into their services with your eyes wide open while still hypnotized by evil fantasies. I am afraid though, because next time, they may take this madness a notch higher. At this point, I think ‘Moral Police’ chief Dr. Ezekiel Mutua should spring on such and arrest these thugs for promoting immorality on public space. Others may call this creative, but personally, I think is stupid.

You can just advertise without exploiting society emotion on sex organs. If you try this in Uganda, minister of State for Ethics and Integrity Fr. Lokodo will apprehend you for misusing a computer device to promote pornography in total violation of the Anti-Ponography Act 2014.