These were my lessons for 2020; we are all victims of our choices, if betrayed kuku kienyeji will make you feel better

Hello folks. These were my lessons for 2020.

1.We are all victims of our choices

2.Own up when you fuck up.

3. Nairobi will break your soul.

4. The ones you love will hurt you the most.

5. However bad you feel, however heartbroken you are, a well-made kienyeji chicken wet fry will make you feel better.

6. Face up to your traumas, history and upbringing to deal with your demons. Don’t project on others. Until you do so, and change the course of your life, the world will be a shitty place.

7. From the 2.57 minute mark, Fally Ipupa’s Mon amour is the musical equivalent of an orgasm.

8. Rubbers are the best for walking. Since I started using them, I honestly don’t understand why people wear leather shoes with those hardy soles to work.

9. Also no reason why people wear ties. At all.

10. Some friendships are for a season. They should not last more than the time they are supposed to last.

11. If you feeling bad about life, grab your best friend of the other gender and hit the road. To wherever.

12. Have a good library. Stock the best books ever written. Books are the best company when everyone else fails you.

13. Letting some people into your life is a mistake. You know it early enough, you still let them in and guaranteed they will screw you over.

14. Chronixx is the Bob Marley of the current young folks.

15. You are your own best company. Feed yourself good vibes.

16. Being used and dumped is part of life. But don’t do it.

17. Being dumped at any stage is a regular phase of life. Get used to it.

18. Stop looking for the WHY is every bad situation you find yourself in. Shit just happens. And human beings are human beings.

19. There is no reason of eating njahi or ndengu.

20. A Nissan Note is an excellent car, all round.

21. To be an adult is to be fucked up.

22. When life gives some people a lemonade, the squeeze all the lemons out of it. Yeah, I am talking to those guys who fuck up good jobs, friendships, marriages, deals and everything.

23. Kemunto Nyakundi is an awesome human being.

24. Some of our well off friends, really exist to waste our time. But only as far as you can allow. Beware. Don’t wait for someone for more than one hour from the agreed time. Postpone to a better time.

25. An annual reminder, there is no easy money, unless you are a thief. Or want to be one. Anybody who comes promising some quick cash, tame your greed.

26. If a person you don’t talk to frequently calls you and tells you he has been arrested and needs some 2-3K to get him sprung, switch of your phone.

27. Sometimes, just sit still and watch. And listen. Don’t say a word.

28. Kids who keep asking who between Madilu and Franco was great should be ignore. It is a generational problem that no science or books can explain.

29. Drink water.

30. Watermelons are overrated.

Let us see what 2021 will bring. I sense, may be a good year.



By Silas Nyanchwani via FB