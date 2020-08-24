There are people who will hate you for who you are, just like Malik hates his young brother President Barack Obama

By Silas Gisiora Nyanchwani via FB

Malik Obama is 62. His younger, more intelligent and smart brother, Barack Obama who once served as the President of the United States and the world’s most powerful man for eight years is 59.

When Malik Obama wakes up, he goes to Twitter to trush-talk his brother making snide remarks that increasingly supports the nonsensical claims that President Obama may not be his brother, or was not born in America and such.

What shocks me about Malik is not his pettiness and his green envy. What shocks me about Malik is that there are people like Malik amidst us.

There are people whose hearts are so dark, there is nothing that can redeem them. As an adult, when you realise someone cannot help you, someone cannot be what you want them to be, or you can’t have someone, you don’t go hating.

But to someone, hating is an occupation.

Among my people, jealous is a theme that defines many songs and poems. I still think that most of my people are well meaning and jealous is a recent problem that came from polygamy against diminishing resources. My language is rich on theme of envy.

There are at least four words that come to mind: endamwamu( literally, black stomach), ribero, emoko.

I don’t how to define them as each has a different connotation, and more like a level of envy, from the simple garden variety to an incurable one.

Malik’s variety of envy can only be cured by God. It is a corrosive cancer. And so many people suffer from it. People who even if they became so successful, so rich, they will never be satisfied because someone else is doing better than them.

It is human nature. It is the first theme of the Bible. When Cain saw his brother was doing so well, he killed him. And every day, I come across with that Cain’s spirit.

There are people who will hate you for who you are. Haujawafanyia kitu kabisa, but they behave as if you snatched their spouse.

If you have such a disease where someone’s success or happiness makes you sad, please pray to God.

Don’t be Malik, whatever you do. Because Barack has not bothered to engage him. And if you are a hater, the person you hate may not even be aware. It is a feeling you can overcome once you understand how pointless it is.