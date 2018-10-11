The Unspoken Little Known Struggles We Go Through To Put Ugali On The Table

By Silas N
One day, my friends called me for a beer in the most expensive thing in the CBD.
At around 8.50 p.m, I got a bit jittery and wanted to live and the women with them were clearly enjoying my company.
“Matatu za home zitaisha,” I told them, since I have nothing to prove to anyone I have decided to lead an honest life.
In unison, they screamed, “Utachukua Uber,” and sensing my disapproving looks, they added, “Si expe, ni cheap, kwani unaishi wapi.”
Uber to my place is about Sh 500. Bus fare is Sh 50. So the one night Uber to my place is a whole week’s fare.
When I was young and stupid, while living in Umoja, I used to wonder what kind of a miser who stands in the stage from 7.30 p.m, to 9 p.m waiting for the fare to come down by Sh 20.
I can assure, as an adult, as a father, as a husband, sometimes I have been forced to stand at the stage until the fare becomes pocket friends.
In my better days I used to wonder, why would anyone board Otange Buses to Kisii. I mean, why wouldn’t everyone travel in class, with Transline Classic.
But now, that I am older I know that the Sh 10, the Sh 20, and the Sh 200, someone wants to save means a lot to them.
Talk to watchmen who walk to work and ask them what Sh 20 means to them!
I have noticed that people who grew up in middle-class families and graduated into a comfortable life as adults are the most insensitive.
Also the lucky few who landed those prime jobs in KRA, Central Bank, and the monster auditing firms tend to have that attitude of “let them eat cake”
See when you have an income you have alternatives. Public schools are run down, you have an academy. Insecurity? Easy, hire private security….No food? You can import.
But just know, more than 90 per cent of our population needs to be cushioned.
Those are the guys who travel in deathtraps, designed to kill, in roads that are poorly done, it takes a million years to even erect a guardrail that could save a life.
meanwhile stolen pesa to gava shares says
Look pesa ta wizi buying gava owned shares in priva companies or parastatals….thieve deciding to sell public companies and same thieve buy the companies..
By CONSTANT MUNDA
The government has started sale of companies lined up for privatisation in deals hoped to unlock billions of shillings.
The Privatisation Commission, the parastatal established in 2008 to oversee the sell-off, is seeking consultants to advise on sale of stakes in Kenya Wine Agencies Ltd (Kwal), Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) and Agrochemical and Food Corporation (ACFC).
The consultants will be expected to establish the financial health of the firms to inform valuations as well as prepare contracts including share transfer agreements.
Kwal, KMC and ACFC form the second batch of planned sell-offs lined up by the Treasury after a similar process was initiated in May targeting State-owned stakes in hospitality firms such as Hilton, InterContinental and Mountain Lodge.
“Consultants with the ongoing transaction advisory contracts with the Commission are not eligible to participate,” Commission acting executive director Janerose Omondi said in a notice.“Prospective bidders are not allowed to bid for more than one tender.”
State finances
The sales, first announced in 2011, are part of a plan to improve the State’s finances and to transfer the running of businesses to the private sector.
The commission has in recent months showed intention to expedite the process by seeking to fill the position of chief manager for transactions.
The sale initially targeted 26 companies significantly owned by the State, majority of which are debt-laden and poorly performing parastatals.
The planned sale to strategic investors is aimed at reducing their reliance on taxpayers.
It will free up cash at a time the government is struggling to mobilise cash to fund development projects such as infrastructure.
Jadala says
Thursday October 11, 2018- A report released
by a global financial firm shows that some
wealthy Kenyans have hidden Sh 14 trillion
abroad.
The report by US’s National Bureau of Economic
Research (NBER) says that Super rich Kenyans
are holding more than Sh14.8 trillion in offshore
tax havens across the world.
The hidden money is enough to run the
country’s budget for five years and can also
retire the mountain of debt (Sh5.1 trillion) that
has caused pain through heavy taxation of basic
commodities and service as well as fund the
housing pillar of the Big Four agenda that
requires Sh7 trillion.
The fresh data shows that wealthy Kenyans
holding undisclosed funds in foreign banks have
ignored a State tax amnesty to declare the
money and repatriate it.
When reading the budget estimates last year,
Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Henry Rotich
appealed to Kenyans who are hiding the money
abroad to re-invest back in the country to foster
economic growth.
Part of the money, according to the report is
kickbacks from international companies, money
stolen by state officers and also money hidden
by rogue banks CEOs.