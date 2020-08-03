The story of how Jalango got hired by Caroline Mutoko as a breakfast show co-host is testimony that Jesus does what remains

Self interest is the power that pushes the wheels of civilization. I don’t own a TV so when Papa Shirandula died, I went digging online for old videos of his shows.

I bumped into Jeff Koinange’s Capital Talk when he hosted Jalang’o. Mayoo, Jesus does what remains? Son of Wahome will simply caption it with – Money is Good. Let us not go there but look at why Caroline Mutoko brought her top of the range means of transport into Nyayo Stadium and parked herself up there on the concrete terraces. It did not bother her that she looked out of place yet she grew up across the road in Nairobi West.

Apparently, Nyambane had left Kiss FM so they, actually it is Mutoko who set out to find a replacement. You have heard the story how she insisted that the person must have a degree. Jalang’o had none but he tied with Larry Asego, let us assume Larry had a degree. Jalang’o says on the show that he lived in Mathare, may be he had moved from Mwiki while Larry is from the outgrowers zone of Kibera. Mutoko being the lady that she is, could not pick who to work with between the two. Happens a lot to ladies when a man has everything they are looking but their class the other has a bit class but lacks everything else. They were forced to go on air with three hosts for some time. KISS FM hired both of them.

The two chaps told Mutoko that she must hang out with them after work to build chemistry. So she took them to her upmarket hangouts and they had to take her to their ghetto gigs. That’s how they ended up watching KPL matches. I remember those days, one Sunday afternoon someone caught me on DSTV watching Sher Karuturi vs. KCB with a handful of fans. The trio hyped several KPL matches and Mutoko was hyper about attending them. Fans began trooping in.

People did not troop back into the stadium because DSTV brought Supersport to town. Several self interest lines intersected in KPL. Adam Smith said you do not owe your bread to the benevolence of the baker but his pursuit of profit (and happiness). That is why we haven’t seen the last of One Man, One Vote, One Shilling. Self Interest is king followed by the attitude behind it.

By Kenyatta Otieno via FB