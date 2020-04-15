The rich hate being lumped together with the poor folk.

That is why they have erected so many barriers to protect them from the poor. They have built such high fences in their Runda and Loresho residencies and police protection+ private security(the best) is guaranteed.

In the same airplane we fly together they do business class and first class. In night clubs they have VIP sections. At airports they have VIP sections, a rarefied space that well air-conditioned where they sitbas they wait to be chauffered.

They drive big cars around that police can’t dare stop even when they violate traffic laws so flagrantly.

In the banks, they have boots for personal banking and even advisors.

They have VIP lifts. VIP toilets.

When sick, they get express visas to be att need by the best of the best in the world.

I have no grudge. Some of them have earned these things. Some have not, but there is no biggie.

Since they are used to express passes at everything, they can’t believe that a disease can strip them these privileges where their only option is to stay in doors, because they have no option.

They have billions stashed in foreign accounts but if they caught the bug while perambulating across the globe and given most of them have pre-existing medical conditions, they will die and the billions cannot help them.

Here is the thing. The poor don’t want VIP toilets or to fly business class.

Our elite just need to be sensitive. Fund public health and education properly. And ensure that even the poor have dignity when sick or getting free primary education. ..then they can drink the 30-year old whisky in peace.

But stealing money meant for education and health will soon expose the folly of their ways.

Question remains, are they aware when they do these things.