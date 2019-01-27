The ’65 year old’ beauty whose photos went viral speaks outs, confirms she is 45 !

By Nora Tesa Potts

What I have learned in life is a lie travels faster and longer then the truth. I am not 65yrs old, I am not 49 years old. I’m 46 because I skipped 45 ( Can’t be 45 with ya’ll president).

It’s amazing the different captions on these photos of me. It’s entertaining but here’s the truth.

I brag different. I do not bleach my skin as I have read. I am not vegan, I do not exercise, I have not had surgery of any kind on my body. My hair started graying at an early age, I stopped dying it almost 2 years now. And yes I do have funny ear lobs but how else would God keep me humble. I am not perfect! and I did not post the original picture that went viral. I’ve read as well I’m seeking attention with the age differences. But now that I have your attention. GET TO KNOW GOD!!!

All that I have read, I have not read that “MY BEAUTY SECRET IS GOD!” (www.cdfs2006.com go grab a tshirt) It is when I came to know God that He made me beautiful in His image. If you think looking on a person’s outer appearance is what makes them beautiful, there’s a lot of learning you have yet to do.

I am blessed because I underwent facial paralysis due to being in a domestic violence situation. But God Kept Me. Helped me maintain. I am blessed because on such a low budget I found joy in thrift shopping. I can’t pretend to be someone I’m not. I’m a child of God and because of that, I am all that God said I am.

NOW PEOPLE WILL NOT SHARE THE TRUTH! lol

