The KNUT secretary general and ODM nominated MP Hon Wilson Sossion on Friday suprised his first born daughter with a car after she graduated with honours from the University of Nairobi.

The daughter Rosemary Chepkorir gradyated with a Law from Parklands Law School of UoN.



Hon Sossion handed his daughter the keys to the brand new car right after her graduation.

The KNUT chief is a super dad no doubt!