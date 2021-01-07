Sweet Poem of love for top lead actress Nelly Kerubo by Secret admirer

Dear Nelly



CUTEY

May lack words to describe how cute she is

But cutesy be her name

I lost count how many times I stand

Stand at the balcony counting stars

Stars that seemed to stir up in the sky

She came at the right moment

When my life was in darkness

She shone bright like the moon

And she illuminated darkness that was in my life

Just like a key lighting, she follows me whenever I go

I never miss coz shes in my right place I keep the ones I love

Her name will be sung generation after generation

For she is more than I iron lady

Other would say,

She is precious as gold

She is strong as diamond

All in all she knows herself better than we do

Coz shez independent woman

And chooses whoever’s she feels and like.



Happy Birthday Baby girl. Keruboo!