“I Support Cyprian Nyakundi Campaign Against Exploitive Women”- Hon Pauline Achieng Owuor

The Gospel According To Cyprian Nyakundi From Pelly Pauline Achieng Owuor’s Perspective.

“Continue spreading the gospel Nyakundi. There’s no way 5 men are going to pay rent for a one lady, there’s no way our parents are going to suffer at home just because their sons are overspending on women, there’s no way ladies will pretend to be independent yet they rely on different men for survival.

It’s either you get married or work harder. For those who are going to call me names rem I don’t care, say am attention seeker or a pretender I don’t care.

Only a fool will not see some sense in Nyakundi’s post, ladies should stop being too blind to face the reality.”

By Pelly Pauline Achieng Owuor.