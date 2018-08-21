‘Success Is Not Sexually Transmitted’-Vera Sidika Slams fan Over Dating a “Poor” Singer Otile Brown Remark

By Milton Were

After days of disagreement and months of love, Kenyan socialite Vera Sidika has explained why she went low to have Singer Otile Brown despite many seeing that she deserved a more wealthier person.

By now, you are aware that Vera Sidika and Otile Brown aren’t an item anymore. They’ve been flaunting their love for each other on social media a number of times. Otile has even invited her on stage while performing at Koroga Festival.

Well, many people thought they were not a perfect match, but that has not stopped them from doing their thing.

One of Vera’s followers on social media told her that she deserves better and dating Otile is bringing her class down as he’s not her perfect much, considering she’s a boss lady.

She went ahead and replied to the lady, telling her, “Who said dating a billionaire makes you a boss? Nah. It makes you a gold digger if wealth and status is what you value. Success isn’t sexually transmitted. If you’re an independent woman, you’d go for what the heart wants, not the wallet.”

Vera continued, stating that there’s no point of being in a relationship with someone who is rich yet you feel sad and empty.

“There’s so many rich, successful single women who r sad as fuck!!!! Sometimes we think money is everything, until we realize it’s nothing. What’s the point of marrying wealth when you still feel empty & sad? Sometimes we deny ourselves real love cause of lust & hunger for material things….Then when you get the money. You actually realize you missing something the true meaning of life. Happiness. Love. Care. Attention. Someone to rub your back when tired from work, someone to always remind you how beautiful you are. That cute kiss on the forehead Every morning….

In a really long letter, Vera took her precious time to express how much she loved Otile.

She revealed, “I loved him wholeheartedly thinking he was in this relationship out of love he portrayed but I guess I was wrong. I would never involve someone’s heart if I need something from them. we are adults and can always come to mutual agreements it we need help here and there.”

Well, Otile has not been left behind as he too took to social media to pen down a long response and his side of the story, because he felt the hate was too much.

He stated that Vera is playing victim and she’s trying to eradicate his career because he has a large female following.

“Waaah the hate is too much. Just because somebody is quiet doesn’t mean they’re guilty , am just trying to handle the entire issue as a grown up ..I promised my self that I won’t respond to the allegations until I realised just now that this was a mission to eradicate my career by making women hate me coz most of my following are women and yeah she’s succeeding..Shes playing victim and it’s unbelievable coz just a day before her posts we had a proper meeting and concluded everything as grown ups coz the relationship wasn’t working for me.”

Otile went on to state that Vera did something that really turned him off and afterwards, the relationship was not the same and with time he could feel the distance between them.