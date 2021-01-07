STRONG COMEBACK as beach boy Omar Lali nails another cutie months after death of Keroche princess

Beach boy Omar Lali is back with gusto, oh yes, what a great come back!; check out his latest signing, she is hot hot hot even bad boys like Joho are salivating, what is the magic ?



Here is a recap of Omar Lali’s other love story that ended on a sad note after his lover died while they were on vacation in his base in Lamu.

Inside the secret lives of Omar and the Keroche heiress he dared to love

By the time Tecra Muigai Karanja fell to her death in a rental house in Lamu’s Shela village, she and her lover Omar Lali Omar were just a month away from a wedding.

Their two families had discussed it and a date was set, following Omar’s proposal next to a picturesque waterfall that perhaps signified the freefall their relationship had been in since they first met on June 6, 2019.

But unknown to them at the time, the descent of those rushed drops of water into the river below would come to signify the fluidity of their dreams. Their ambitions. And what they hoped life would be.

Like everything else around them, their union started like it ended: with a story.

But while for some it was a love story, for others it was a tragedy. For the couple, it was a yearlong tale of wild romance that saw them immerse themselves in dizzying adventures that took them from the continent’s best beaches to its premium safari destinations, and finally a grave for one and a jail cell for the other.

First chapter

Their story’s first chapter was set on the sandy beaches of Shela, a village on Lamu Island where Omar has now gone back to but without the person he calls the love of his life.

But even if Omar were not in the picture, it is easy to see why Tecra would be enchanted with island life.

There are few places on earth where one feels in control of their time. Shela is one of them.

The turquoise waters, beachside conversations punctuated by 15-horsepower speedboat engines, plus the heat and the endless opportunities for a swim provide a potent mix. One that can become an addiction for someone running away from or towards something.

And here, both Omar and Tecra fed their respective addictions to a hassle-free life.

“She was a special lady,” says Omar, 51, in an exclusive interview. “Even I know there can never be another like her.”

Omar is now some sort of celebrity on the island. In the weeks that have followed his lover’s death, he has had tourists come up to him for selfies.

He has had relatives knock on his door early in the morning requesting him to introduce them to the witchdoctor who helped him get free after he was almost charged him with murder.

“They get offended that I don’t share the contacts. Some think I am very selfish because of this,” he says.