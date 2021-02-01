Stop solving your relationship problems by being unfaithful, ladies warned!

By kings Alex

You date this one guy then you have sex with him, after sometime you have an argument and instead of solving it, you send the dude that’s been disturbing you on WhatsApp a text to ease your pain.

He makes you smile once and you start planning on dating him. He plays his cards right and you get laid. The very same guy pisses you off, instead of sorting your issues you call another guy to ease your pain.

He also puts a smile on your face and you get laid again. This cycle goes on and on because you think you are too beautiful to beg a man. No wonder most of you ladies are single but you’ve slept with lots of niggas.

You can’t face challenges and always want the easy way out when shit gets real. Relationships ain’t soap operas where everything is lovely dicey everyday.

When it gets tough, swallow your pride and resolve it instead of looking for the next available man to ease your pain. Stop it

A wise person will get sense on this but unwise person will blame me