”Stay Away From my Beautiful Daughter”- Hon Esther Passaris Warns Team Mafisi

Hon Passaries with her daughter Anna Ngugi, photo courtesy

Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris has hit back at ‘team mafisi’ for trolling at her daughter.

Passaris on her twitter handle warned the group saying her daughter Kenna though a beautiful soul awaiting a soul mate, she was not a lottery ticket.

“In my daughter’s eyes, I see a mature girl ready to take on the world, one who can think deeply and dare to find solutions. I love you Kenna and I know you will bloom in your own time. Don’t rush through life’s mysteries, but enjoy every stage. Happy, Happy 22nd Birthday,” Passaris had written in praise of her daughter.

