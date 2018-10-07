Jowie Wanted To Be A Sponsor, Devil Worshipers who Sacrifice Girls to get Rich- Hon Gathoni

Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni wa Muchoba claims Sponsors (rich men chasing young beautiful girls) are devil worshipers and has urged young girls to keep off the moneyed men who are busy offering them as human sacrifice.

“Let me warn women to be wary of those they associate with in the name of love because they might end up being offered as sacrifices by devil worshipers who do it to get riches,” Wamuchoba said.

She further quoted 1 Timothy 6:10 that says “For the love of money is the root of all evils, which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.”

Gathoni advised young women from humble backgrounds not to be lured with money and flashy lifestyles, but focus instead on their education and avoid taking shortcuts such as dating sponsors for money.

She urged parents to be close to their children to help them make the right choices in life. She termed the recent killings as a wake-up call to young women.



“We as parents should know what our children are doing and most importantly, the kind of friends they have,” she advised.

All information out there indicate that Joseph Irungu Jowie was a man in search of quick riches, he wanted to be rich quickly to sustain his expensive lifestyle/swag; love for beautiful girls,drinks, dressing,just everything expensive with good taste, he might have killed Monica in order to get rich quickly. Jowie Irungu was dressed in white kanzu when he murdered Monica signifying that he was performing a sacrifice. Jowie is not a Muslim and that is why the late Monica was shocked to see him in a cotton white kanzu as per the neighbours’ witness account who were with Monica when he entered her house.

Hon Wamuchomba caused controversy earlier this year when he called on Kiambu women to embrace polygamy and begged men to marry more than one wife to easy street families in Nairobi that are mainly from Kiambu