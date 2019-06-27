SONKO praises HARAMBEE STARS for crashing Tanzania, sends them Sh5m gift for the job well done

Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has showered national footbal team Harambee Stars with waters of accolades for crashing Tanzania’s Taifa Stars 3 goals against 2 in the ongoing African Cup Of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Sonko who was watching the match from a city hotel pledges to send the boys Sh5m for the job well done and urged them to keep up the same spirit as they prepare to face Senegal in 5 days time.

He said the boys played an impressively and completely outclassed their opponents. He said the boys won because of team work and discipled.

Sonko said some of the goals scored including Olunga’s scintillating bicycle kick, are going to be among the best goals of the tournament.

He buttressed his earlier request of giving Stars sh20million if they make it to the finals. He also reminded them that they are carrying thehope of more than 40 million Kenyans.

The Nairobi boss also called on Kenyans to be patriotic and stand firm with the boys instead of criticising them.