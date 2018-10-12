SONKO Pledges Sh3m For Harambee Stars If They Beat Ethiopia On Sunday

By Albert Amenya

Nairobi governor H.E. hon MIKE MBUVI SONKO has promised to reward National team Harambee Stars with Three million shillings if they win their upcoming sunday clash with neighbours Ethiopia.

Speaking to journalists earlier today, governor Sonko also promised to support the team with logistics to help them prepare as they anticipate to qualify for African Cup of Nations

Governor Sonko said the whole country is behind the team as they prepare to face Ethiopia on Sunday at the same venue in the reverse fixture after a 0-0 draw in Bahir Dar on Wednesday.

Stars will move to the brink of securing a place in next year’s Cup of Nations in Cameroon with victory over the Walyia Antelopes.