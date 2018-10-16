Hilarious: Something Not Adding Up Over Bishop Natasha’s Bodyguards, Are They Sex Escorts?

By Onyango Ochieng Jnr
Maybe am just a hater, but these 3 men (see photo below) strike me more as ESCORTS than bodyguards. They don’t look like men who can fight any physical combat; rather they look like men who can fuck. I don’t know, check their hairstyles, bleached skin oozing too much make up and the way they carry themselves like spoilt mamas’ boys. Their faces alone can’t scare a mere slay queen, let a lone a duckling.This must be the evolution of Ben 10.
I’ve seen flamboyant female relatives and friends roll in bodyguards, I occasionally do so on political assignments…. but these ones are male models being advertised for sexually starved high-end ladies in the society who associate with this Nyeri spiritual fraud.
I even suspect they could be gay escorts for her male adherents. See the way they stand, visit Kisumu with these clowns , trust me they will urinate on their trousers and flee at the first interaction with danger or crowd intolerance.
As for this gangster-like sassy spiritual quark, we must agree that there is mafia capture in these neo-pentecostal churches…this are scenes I only see in Mexico, Honduras et among drug lords and female warlords running militias in villages of DRC….But again, I could be wrong…..
Meanwhile social pundit Caroline Gikush had this to say:
“Been watching Rev Lucy Natasha trend.
My only concern would be what else does she do for a living.
If she is into some other business to make money, as she preaches, to support such a flashy lifestyle, then its a four fingers salute from me, but if it’s pooled 10% tithes collected from all and sundry, some of who sleep on hungry stomachs, then it’s a middle finger salute from me…”
And another pundit:
Holy shit. Jowie guarding natural virgin Bishop Natasha. Why does she need thugs guarding her?
And Maribe was too naive to question marriageability?
Comments
Onus On Us. says
No, you are not wrong! any woman in the office of pastor(bishop is pastor) is a quark. The bible forbids women in the office of pastor. period
Anonymous says
I weep for the church