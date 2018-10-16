Hilarious: Something Not Adding Up Over Bishop Natasha’s Bodyguards, Are They Sex Escorts?

By Onyango Ochieng Jnr

Maybe am just a hater, but these 3 men (see photo below) strike me more as ESCORTS than bodyguards. They don’t look like men who can fight any physical combat; rather they look like men who can fuck. I don’t know, check their hairstyles, bleached skin oozing too much make up and the way they carry themselves like spoilt mamas’ boys. Their faces alone can’t scare a mere slay queen, let a lone a duckling.This must be the evolution of Ben 10.



I’ve seen flamboyant female relatives and friends roll in bodyguards, I occasionally do so on political assignments…. but these ones are male models being advertised for sexually starved high-end ladies in the society who associate with this Nyeri spiritual fraud.



I even suspect they could be gay escorts for her male adherents. See the way they stand, visit Kisumu with these clowns , trust me they will urinate on their trousers and flee at the first interaction with danger or crowd intolerance.



As for this gangster-like sassy spiritual quark, we must agree that there is mafia capture in these neo-pentecostal churches…this are scenes I only see in Mexico, Honduras et among drug lords and female warlords running militias in villages of DRC….But again, I could be wrong…..



Meanwhile social pundit Caroline Gikush had this to say:

“Been watching Rev Lucy Natasha trend.

My only concern would be what else does she do for a living.

If she is into some other business to make money, as she preaches, to support such a flashy lifestyle, then its a four fingers salute from me, but if it’s pooled 10% tithes collected from all and sundry, some of who sleep on hungry stomachs, then it’s a middle finger salute from me…”

And another pundit:

Holy shit. Jowie guarding natural virgin Bishop Natasha. Why does she need thugs guarding her?

And Maribe was too naive to question marriageability?

